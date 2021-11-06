State cumulatively administered over 8.06 cr doses so far

Kolkata: Bengal on Saturday administered around 47, 347 doses taking the cumulative doses to 8,06,96,758 so far till Saturday. In the past couple of days the single day vaccinnation slightly dropped due to Diwali and Kali puja.



On Friday, state has administered 3,65,253 doses while on Thursday around 1,19,013 people were given doses.

State health department on last Monday administered around 11 lakh doses as well and over 10 lakh on a number of occasions last week.

Around 5.82 crore first doses were administered while around 2.24 crore people received second doses so far.

Nearly around 8-10 lakh people are being vaccinated everyday on an average basis across the state now. In the past 3 days the single day vaccinnations slightly dropped.

State government has already given enough stress on the vaccinnation drive so that maximum number of get double doses within a short span of time.

Health department has asked all the district health officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

Officials have been asked to give priority in the rural areas where vaccination rate has been lower compared to urban areas.

The Health department has decided to allot over 75 per cent of doses of vaccine to the rural areas to make up for the low rate of vaccination in rural parts.

The Health officials had already laid stress on the vaccination in rural areas and the number of vaccination centres has been increased.

Around 2,917 Common vaccination centers (CVCs) were functional in the state as on Saturday and cumulative AEFI cases so far in the state stands at 5,238 till Thursday.