State cumulatively administered more than 4.81 cr doses so far

kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday administered 3,34,385 doses across the state taking the cumulative doses to 4,81,19,433 so far.



State on Monday conducted around 4.5 lakh doses. Bengal on had crossed 12 lakh and 7 lakh daily vaccinations one time each.

As per Health department figure, first doses have been cumulatively administered on nearly 3.41 crore people so far and in case of second doses cumulative figure stands at 1.36 crore so far.

State has consistently administered over 5 lakh doses in a row for one week and also on a number of occasions as well.

As many as 2,694 common vaccination centres (CVC) have been operational throughout the state.

Around 3,993 AEFI cases have been reported in the state so far. State Health department aims to conduct more vaccination in September compared to the figure in August if it receives adequate number of doses from the Centre on time.

State government has laid enough stress on the smooth implementation of vaccination drive in Bengal.

It may be mentioned that during the last month the state had received around 1 crore vaccine and in the current month it is expected to receive around 1.4 crore doses.