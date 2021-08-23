State cumulatively administered more than 3.61 crore doses so far

KOLKATA: Around 91,303 doses were administered across the state on Sunday. Bengal has so far administered cumulatively 3,61,84,932 doses till Sunday. On Saturday, around 3.8 lakh doses had been administered. In the special category vaccine group aged between 18-45, around 99,56,195 doses have been administered so far.



Meanwhile, single-day Covid infection has gone down to 561 on Sunday from what stood at 678 on Saturday. Single-day Covid fatality dropped to 8 on Sunday from 10 on Saturday.

Number of daily caseload still remains higher in the districts like North 24-Parganas, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Darjeeling. According to the health bulletin on Sunday, as many as 79 fresh cases were detected in North 24-Parganas while in case of Kolkata the number was registered at 74. Darjeeling has seen 57 new cases, South 24-Parganas 58 and Hooghly 39. Coochbehar has reported 26 new cases, Howrah 38, Nadia 30.

The rate of transmission of the virus has been checked and the fatality rate being restricted within 1.19. The infection rate in some pockets has been a cause of concern for the health department. The positivity rate remained at 1.53 per cent on Sunday.

Around 18,364 people have so far died of Covid across the state. The recovery rate reached 98.20 per cent on Sunday from 98.19 on Saturday. The total tally of COVID-19 infected cases reached 15,42,986 out of which around 15,15,161 patients have already been released from the hospitals so far. As many as 686 people were discharged from different hospitals on Sunday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 3.23.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,66,62,134 Covid sample tests out of which around 36,563 tests were done in the past 24 hours. Kolkata has seen 2 Covid deaths on Sunday, North 24 Parganas 1, Howrah 1, Hooghly 1 and Nadia 3.

Health department has so far addressed 21,17,035 general queries so far out of which 2,459 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 8,54,441 people so far out of which 1,290 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 500 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,17,622 till Sunday.

Around 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been still functional in the state out of 196 are run by the government. There are around 23,947 earmarked Covid beds in the state and 2,861 ICU/HDU beds.The total number of mucormycosis infected cases reached 89 in the state and the total number of suspected cases reached 205.