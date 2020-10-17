State considers giving industry status to logistics sector

Kolkata: The state Commerce and Industry department is considering giving industry status to the logistics sector so that it can get similar sort of advantages like the industries when it comes to land clearance and building rules.



"West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) provides handholding of warehousing and logistics activity in the state . A recent expert study has identified logistics and warehousing as a sunrise sector with the projected CAGR at 14 percent. The space utilisation has been projected to rise by 28 percent in the next few years with employment

potential of 12000. So we are bent upon providing a hassle free business atmosphere in the logistics sector," said a senior official of WBIDC at a webinar on "Warehousing in India" organised by ICC.

Managing Director WBIDC Vandana Yadav said that West Bengal is poised to become one of the leaders in logistics with its advantageous geographical location being the gateway to the entire north east. "We simply want to be a felicitator with our ultimate aim to ensure that the benefits should be delivered not only to the big industry players but to the last man in the value chain," said Yadav. According to the senior official of WBIDC who made a presentation in the webinar projecting Bengal's potential in logistics and warehousing pointed out that the state is bent upon quick clearing of all issues through a liaison with all concerned government departments for smooth venturing in the sector.

The state has already come up with a dedicated logistics cell for handholding industries foraying in the sector.