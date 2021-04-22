State Cong chief Adhir, CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty test +ve

KOLKATA: Bengal Congress chief and MP Adhir Chowdhury, Sanjukta Morcha-nominated candidate from Jadavpur and outgoing CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mamatabala Thakur tested positive for Covid.



Meanwhile, senior TMC leader Madan Mitra was admitted to SSKM Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of severe chest pain. Later, Madan Mitra was shifted to Appollo Gleneagles hospital as his health condition deteriorated.

Hospital sources said a number of tests were being performed on Mitra, who will also undergo Covid test.

The doctors are thoroughly examining Mitra and trying to ascertain what has triggered his respiratory distress.

Mitra, who is contesting from Kamarhati Assembly constituency, fell ill on April 17 during the phase V poll. Election was held in Kamarhati on the same day.

He had experienced respiratory distress on that day when he was in a local party office in Kamarhati.

He was given oxygen support and a doctor from a private hospital visited him.

Sujan Chakraborty had undergone chest CT scan on Tuesday following which the doctors suggested him to get admitted to hospital.

His Covid test report came positive on Wednesday. He has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital on EM Bypass.

His health condition is stated to be stable. On the other hand, Adhir Chowdhury tweeted about his health condition.

Thakur was admitted to Beliaghata ID hospital on Sunday and tested positive on Wednesday.