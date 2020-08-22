State conducts record 36,229 tests in a day

Kolkata: The State government has carried out 36,229 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is a record in a single day so far.



The total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 14,87,844 so far.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however stands at 8.90 per cent on Friday. Around 3,082 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,01,871 till

Friday.

The discharge rate reached 76.96 per cent on Friday. Around 3,245 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 1,32,364 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far. Bengal has witnessed 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,689. Kolkata has witnessed 462 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 22 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 35,178. North 24-Parganas saw 764 new cases on Thursday which is the highest infection in a single day so far in the district. The total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 28,072 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 12,040 Covid cases so far out of which 163 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Containment zones in Howrah district have gone down to 81 from 92. In Howrah there are nine containment zones that are under the jurisdiction of Howrah Municipal Corporation. The areas are Dayaram Naskar Lane, Krishna Taran Naskar Lane and Bhuban Mohan Mukherjee Lane at Malipanchghara. Tripura Roy Lane and NandaLal Mitra Lane at Golabari and Lower Andul Road at Sankrail.

The remaining 72 containment zones are in Bally Jagacha, Panchla, Domjur, Jagatballavpur, Shyampur, Amta, Uluberia and Bagnan.