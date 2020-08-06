State conducts record 24,047 tests in one day

Kolkata: The Bengal government has carried out a record number of Covid tests in the past 24 hours as the figure reached 24,047. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 10,03,027 on Wednesday. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 8.35 per cent.



The recovery rate is around 70 per cent in Bengal. Around 83,800 patients have so far been infected with the virus out of which 58,962 have already been released from the hospitals as they have recovered. As many as 2,078 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 2,816 have been infected in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in the state has reached 83,800 so far. Chairperson of board of administrator of Maheshtala Municipality Dulal Das tested positive and has been admitted to a private hospital.

The death toll in a single day has reached 61 on Wednesday which is also the highest so far. The total death figure in the state has reached 1,846. Kolkata has witnessed 665 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 25 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 25,202.

North 24-Parganas saw 709 new cases on Wednesday and the total number of cases has reached 18,140 cases in North 24-Parganas. It has seen 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 8,925 Covid cases so far out of which 293 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 146 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 3,939. Malda has witnessed 144 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,750. South 24-Parganas has registered 131 new Covid cases while the total figure in this district has reached 5,993. Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that an assistant superintendent and a nursing staff at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have been infected with Covid for the second within a month from the first infection.

Both of them have been put under home isolation. They had been under treatment at the CMCH and later

released as they recovered. Both tested positive for the second time.

Dr Nitish Kumar CTVS Surgeon PGT completed his residency recently at RNTICS expired after a prolonged fight with COVID at RNTICS