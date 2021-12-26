State conducts over 2.12 cr Covid tests so far; 552 test +ve in a day

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out over 2.12 crore Covid tests with 32,373 sample were tested on Saturday. State has daily fatalities as low as 4 on Saturday.



The number of active Covid cases has gone up to 7,458 on Saturday from 7,446 on Friday. The figure stood at 7,433 on Thursday. Active Covid cases were recorded at 7,442 on Wednesday while on Tuesday the number remained at 7,451 and 7,474 on Monday.

It may be mentioned here that in view of rising number or highly transmissible Omicron variant of Coronavirus, the Center has decided to send multidisciplinary teams to 10 states including Bengal.

Single day Covid infected cases have gone up to 552 on Saturday from 550 on Friday.The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,30,082 on Saturday out of which 16,02,913 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal on Saturday went up to 1.71 percent from 1.49 percent on Friday. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 51:49 on Saturday.

As many as 19,711 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Saturday. State on Saturday administered 28,589 doses taking the total doses administered so far in the state to 10,22,77,382.

A total 3,33,378 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,25,638 people were already discharged from the hospitals.

North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total of 3,35,873 infected cases till Saturday out of which 3,29,587 patients have been released.