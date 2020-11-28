State conducts about 45,127 tests in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 45,127 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 57,44,364 so far in the state till Friday.



As many as 3,496 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals after they have recovered. A total 4,41,100 patients have been cured and discharged from health establishments till Friday. Bengal registered 93.06 percent recovery rate on Friday. The number of total infected patients in the state is 4,73,987 out of which 3,489 have been infected in the past 24 hours.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.25 per cent.

Bengal has seen 46 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,270. Kolkata has witnessed 893 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,04,281. North 24-Parganas saw 858 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while

the total number of cases in the district so far reached 98,468. North 24-Parganas has seen 12 deaths in the past 24

hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 30,681 Covid cases so far out of which 150 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 198 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 24,595. South 24-Parganas has registered 230 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 31,248.

Darjeeling registered 102 new cases on Friday and the total tally has gone up to 15,063. Nadia has witnessed 239 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 17,769.

The state government has so far installed 13,534 earmarked Covid beds and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state.

The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 28.15 per cent. To expedite the testing process, the State has been operating 95 testing labs while one is waiting for clearance. As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been made operational in the state so far.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The number of home quarantined people stands at 90,189 while 9,47,610 people have been released from the home quarantines. State health department has so far addressed 14,43,814 general queries till November 26 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 2,795.

Total 4,84,723 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till

November 26.

The health department has been able to provide tele-psychological counselling to 1,80,564 people till November 26. Around 3,090 people have received tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours.

Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has tested positive for the COVID-19, following which he is in home isolation, health department sources said

on Friday.

Bhattacharya (69), a former Kolkata Mayor, has been keeping unwell for quite some time. He gave his samples for the COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive,

they said.