State conducts a record 13,180 tests in past 1 day

Kolkata: Bengal has seen the highest single day spike in the Covid infection on Thursday as the figure has touched 1,690. The total number of infected persons across the state has gone up to 36,117 till Thursday.



The state has carried out a record number of 13,180 sample tests in the past 24 hours. The total number of sample tests across the state has reached 6,63,108 so far till Thursday.

As many as 735 patients have been released from various hospitals in the state in the past 24 hours which is a record so far. A total 21,415 patients have already been released from the hospitals after they recovered. The discharge rate of the state stands at 59.29 per cent on Thursday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 5.45 per cent on Thursday. Around 23 persons have died in the past 24 hours and the total death toll across the state has reached 1,023 in the state.

Kolkata has seen 496 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 11,471. Around 403 new cases have been found in North 24-parganas in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected persons in North 24-parganas has reached 7,035. Howrah has seen a total 4,573 cases

so far out of which 183 patients have been reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 patients from the NRS Medical College and Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Out of the 20 Covid positive patients there are 7 expectant mothers. In another incident a 44-year-old man, a resident of Rajarhat was refused treatment by a private nursing home after he tested positive for the virus.

The patient has also been suffering from dengue.

The patient was transferred to the Beliaghata ID Hospital where he was allegedly denied admission initially.

The family members claimed that the hospital employees told them that the patient cannot be admitted unless they receive a letter from the Swasthya Bhavan. No Covid patients can be admitted without the instruction of the health department.

The patient was allegedly kept unattended for four hours. Later the hospital authorities admitted the patient. He was shifted to the Covid ward from the emergency.