State conducts 9,363 tests in 1 day, sees dip in cases

Kolkata: Bengal government has carried out 9,363 sample tests across the state in the past 24 hours. The state has so far conducted as many as 4,10,854 sample tests till Monday.



As many as 390 patients have recovered from the disease and have therefore been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Around 8,687 COVID patients have been discharged from the hospitals after they have recovered from the diseases. Around 413 new patients were detected across the state in the past 24 hours. A total 14,358 patients have been affected with the coronavirus so far. It may be mentioned here that Bengal on Sunday had set a record by carrying out the highest number of sample tests in a single day so far as the number touched 10,549.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has gone up significantly in the past few days. The discharge rate has gone up to 60.50 per cent in the state. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 3.49 per cent on Monday. The total death toll has gone up to 569 so far in the state out of which 14 persons have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

There are 77 COVID dedicated hospitals set up in the state so far. There are a total 10,340 beds earmarked for COVID treatment across the state. The percentage occupancy in COVID beds stands at 20.95 per cent. There are 948 ICU beds in COVID hospitals. Around 8,827 people are in government quarantine centers in the state. Around 91,380 people have been released from the government quarantine centers so far. Around 1,33,391 people are currently in home quarantine. The total number of people released from home quarantine is 1,66,297.

Kolkata registered 81 new cases on Monday and the total number of positive cases in the city stands at 4,734. North 24-parganas has recorded 2,046 positive cases out of which 54 new patients have been found in the past 24 hours.

Around 2,145 cases have been reported from Howrah till Monday out of which 60 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, cardiologists at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have performed permanent pacemaker implantation on two Covid-19 positive patients. Both of them are elderly patients and they tested positive for the virus. Both of them were admitted to the CMCH. One of them is a resident of Tallygunge while the other is from Lake Gardens.