State conducts 9,024 sample tests in 1 day; 426 new cases

Kolkata: As many as 426 new COVID positive patients were found across Bengal in the past 24 hours taking the total number of affected persons to 8,613 so far.



According to the bulletin issued by the health department total death on June 8 stands at 405.

Around 9 persons died in the past 24 hours.

The Health department has conducted 9,024 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total number of sample tests done so far across the state to 2,80,098 till Monday.

The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested has gone up to 3.07 per cent. It has also seen a rise as the percentage remained at 3.02 per cent on Sunday.

As many as 3,465 patients have already been released from various COVID designated hospitals across the state after being cured. Around 162 patients have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The state government has so far set up 43 testing

labs across the state so far to accelerate the swab testing process.

Two testing labs have been added this week while one is awaiting approval. There are 69 COVID dedicated hospitals in the state so far.

Kolkata has recorded 2,886 positive cases out of which 128 cases have been reported in the past 24 hours. North 24-parganas has so far recorded 1158 positive cases out of which 55 new patients have been detected in the past 24 hours.

Around 1,457 cases have been reported from Howrah till Monday out of which 38 have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Around 5 new cases have been reported from Malda and the total number of affected persons in the district has reached 231 so far.