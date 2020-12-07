State conducts 44,186 Covid tests in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal has conducted 44,186 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 61,35,854 till Sunday.



Around 3,167 patients have been cured and discharged in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,70,223 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far out of the total infected patients of 5,02,840. The State has seen 3,143 fresh cases on Sunday. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested remains at 8.20 per cent. The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 93.51 percent.

Another doctor died of Covid in the city. The victim, Dr Anadi Nath Saha has been a long standing member of Indian Medical Association (IMA). The doctors' fraternity has expressed its condolence over his death. It may be mentioned that three doctors including Prof Dr Hashi Dasgupta (55) the Principal of the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital died of Covid in the state last Thursday. Two others were Dr Ramen Hazra who was from the city while another doctor identified as Dr Mrinal Kanti Acharya who had been from Jalpaiguri.

As many as 46 Covid patients died in the past 24 hours in Bengal. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,723. Kolkata has witnessed 818 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 10 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,11,555. North 24-parganas saw 770 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 1,05,220. North 24-Parganas has seen 15 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 173 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 33,157. Howrah has so far seen a total 32,129 Covid cases so far out of which 164 have been affected in the past 24 hours.