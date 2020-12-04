State conducts 44,130 Covid tests in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The state government on Thursday performed as many as 44,130 Covid tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 60,02,928 so far.



Around 3,257 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Thursday after they recovered from the disease while 3,246 new patients have fallen victim to the virus in the past 24 hours. A total number of 4,60,634 patients have been cured and discharged from various health establishments so far. The recovery rate in the state reached 93.38 percent on Thursday. The number of total infected patients in the state reached 4,93,316. The percentage of positive cases out of samples tested remains at 8.22 per cent.

In another development, Prof Dr Hashi Dasgupta (57) who was the Principal of the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital died of Covid at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday. She tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence over the untimely death of Dasgupta. She joined a programme at the college on Tuesday when she fell ill. She complained of respiratory distress from Wednesday morning and was rushed to the CMCH later in the evening. According to the hospital sources, she died due to a heart attack. Two other doctors died in the state on the same day — Dr Ramen Hazra who is from the city while Dr Mrinal Kanti Acharya, another doctor who died at Jalpaiguri.

Bengal has seen 49 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 8,576. Kolkata has witnessed 774 new Covid cases in a single day. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 1,09,155. North 24-Parganas saw 715 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 1,03,027. North 24-Parganas has seen 5 deaths in the past 24 hours.

South 24-Parganas has registered 228 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 32,507. Howrah has so far seen a total 31,700 Covid cases so far out of which 160 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has witnessed 141 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 25,503.