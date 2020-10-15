State conducts 42,549 tests in a day, percentage of positive cases at 8.01%

Kolkata: Bengal has so far carried out 38,18,442 Covid tests so far out of which 42,549 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.01 per cent.



Around 3,677 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 3,096 patients have been released from various hospitals on Wednesday after they recovered. As many as 2,68,384 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 3,05,697 till Wednesday. The recovery rate of Covid patients in Bengal stands at 87.79 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 64 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 5,808. The number of cases in the two districts ~ Kolkata and North 24-Parganas is on the rise which has become a major concern for the health officials. Kolkata has witnessed 794 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 12 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 66,682.

North 24-parganas saw 752 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 61,629. North 24-Parganas has seen 14 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 21,261 Covid cases so far out of which 228 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 234 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 20,400 till Wednesday. Hooghly has witnessed 163 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 15,121. Nadia has witnessed 137 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 9,207.

Darjeeling registered 115 new Covid cases on Wednesday and the total number of infected patients in the district reached 9,248. Alipurduar has registered 73 new cases while Coochbehar saw 81, Malda 97, Murshidabad 91 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.