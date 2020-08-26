State conducts 37,524 tests in a day; positive cases dip

Kolkata: Bengal government has conducted 37,524 Covid tests on Tuesday which is a record so far. Around 16,34,102 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far.



The state on Tuesday has further witnessed a little drop in a single day infection as the figure went down to 2,964. The total number of infected patients in the state reached 1,44,801 on Tuesday.

The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.86 per cent on Tuesday.

Around 3,251 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,14,543 till Tuesday. The discharge rate reached 79.10 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 58 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,909. Kolkata has witnessed 541 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 16 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 37,263. North 24-parganas saw 590 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 30,605 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 18 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 12,590 Covid cases so far out of which 134 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 6,938 Covid cases till date out of which 122 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. One died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 151 Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 10,260 till Tuesday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,776 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes.

There are 582 government quarantine centers in Bengal. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,509 till

Tuesday.