State conducts 32,319 tests in a day, Corona positive cases stand at 8.8%

Kolkata: Bengal government has conducted 32,319 Covid tests in the past 24 hours and the total number of sample tests carried out across the state so far has reached 13,47.091 so far.



The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.88 per cent.

Around 2,932 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 89,703 till Monday.

The discharge rate reached 75.02 per cent on Monday. As many as 3,080 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours which is also a record so far. A total 1,19,578 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far.

Bengal has witnessed 45 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,473. Kolkata has witnessed 548 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 23 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 32,867. North 24-parganas saw 571 new cases on Monday. The total number of cases in the district has reached 25,240 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 4 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 11,381 Covid cases so far out of which 193 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 5,542 Covid cases till date out of which 65 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Four people died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 226 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients has gone up 8,760 till Monday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. There are around 11,507 beds in the 'Safe Homes'.

Around 1,963 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,665 till Monday. Around 1,06,807 people have been released from the government quarantine centers. There are around 582 government quarantine centers across the state.