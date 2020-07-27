State conducts 16,045 tests in last 24 hours

Kolkata: The state government has performed 16,045 Covid tests on Sunday which is the highest in a single day so far. The total number of sample tests done so far across the state has reached 8,05,185. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested reached 7.29 per cent.



Around 2,097 Covid affected patients have been released from the hospitals in the past 24 hours. As many as 37,751 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals so far.

The discharge rate of the state stands at 64.29 per cent. Bengal has seen 2,341 new Covid infected cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of affected patients in the state has gone up to 58,718 so far. Four group D staff staying at the staff quarter of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital have tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

All of them have been admitted to the Superspecialty block of the same hospital. They have alleged that the hospital authorities have not taken enough steps to conduct the sanitization works at the staff quarter where the people had been affected earlier as well.

Around 40 persons have died in the past 24 hours which is also the highest so far.

The total death toll across the state has reached 1,372 in the state so far. Kolkata has seen 648 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 18,201. North 24-parganas saw 542 new cases on Sunday. The district has so far registered a total 12,408 cases. Howrah has so far seen 6,753 Covid cases out of which 291 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Around 127 patients tested positive in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. The total number of affected patients in Hooghly is 2,877. Malda has witnessed 36 new cases in the past 24 hours and the number of total infected patients reached 2,053.