State conducted 2,673 sessions on Thursday; 1,16,289 people vaccinated

kolkata: The State Health department has conducted 2,673 sessions on Thursday and around 1,16,289 people were vaccinated across the state. Bengal has so far carried out 52.67 lakh vaccination marks till Thursday.



According to the Health department's figure, around 91,560 senior citizens were vaccinated on Thursday.

Among the total 52.67 lakh people vaccinated so far, there were health workers, front line workers and elderly citizens. No adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported on Wednesday.

The Health department is eyeing to further increase the number of daily vaccination.

Hence, steps are being taken to increase the number of Covid vaccination centers (CVC). Various civic bodies including Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Howrah Municipal Corporation have been asked to increase CVCs in their jurisdiction.

The Health department touched 3 lakh daily figures of vaccination on a number of occasions in the past few days.

To avoid further infection the Health department wants to cover maximum number of people within minimum possible time.

The district health officers have been asked to start vaccination centers in health centers in villages. Incidentally, it may be mentioned that the State government has started vaccination for all the people above the age of 45 from Thursday.

According to sources, State Health department aims to touch 4 lakh daily vaccination within next couple of weeks. The immunization drive has been given utmost importance as the fresh infection is going up.

State government had laid great stress on daily vaccination to check the spread of Covid infection.