State committed to offer jobs to deserving candidates: CM
kolkata: Reiterating that the state government was committed to ensuring deserving candidates get employment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing the Assembly on Monday — without naming anyone in connection to School Service Commission (SSC ) recruitment case — stated: "Who will take into account the recruitments engineered by Dadamoni," and asked would the "CBI be sent" to arrest him.
In an apparent dig at BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, she said: "Who will take into account the recruitments engineered by Dadamoni. Will the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) catch him? From Medinipur to Murshidabad upto North Dinajpur, Dadamoni has been instrumental in recruitments. Purulia district was deprived for extending more favour to Medinipur. Later, the needful was done so that deserving candidates from Purulia got the jobs."
Banerjee further said there can be 100 odd mistakes when jobs are offered to about 1 lakh candidates.
"Mistakes are done by those who work. However, we have to rectify them and we have to have time to do so. Nearly 5,500 new posts have been created and the validity of the panel that had ended in December 2020 has been extended till December 2022, she said.
Stating that the state government took a humanitarian approach over recruitment, Banerjee said: "The state government has been humanitarian to as much extent as possible. We are committed to offering jobs to deserving candidates . If there is some problem, steps will be taken to solve them."
The 5,500 odd posts have been created to offer jobs to those who were denied employment due to alleged irregularities in connection with the 2016 panel of SSC.
Banerjee also stood beside his Cabinet colleague Partha Chatterjee who has been questioned by CBI in connection with an alleged SSC recruitment scam, she maintained that there has been a conspiracy to embroil Chatterjee's name in the matter.
Chatterjee was the state Education minister when the alleged irregularities in recruitment had cropped up.
Banerjee alleged that there had been several irregularities in recruitment during the Left Front regime. But the state government under Trinamool Congress has not deprived any Left-minded people of jobs after coming to power.
