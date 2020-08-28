State chalks out plan for construction & repairing of rural roads by Durga Puja

Kolkata: The state government has chalked out an elaborate plan of action to complete the construction and repairing of roads under Banglar Gramin Sadak Yojana.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed to take all necessary steps while holding the virtual review meeting on Tuesday to ensure completion of construction and repairing of roads before Puja.

Sources said that authorities of the Panchayats and Rural Development department held a video conference with all executive engineers posted in districts directing them to take necessary steps to expedite the work.

The engineers are also keeping the ongoing monsoon in mind in terms of carrying out the task so that the road lasts long.

This year Durga Puja is at the end of October. As a result the time after the monsoon till Durga Puja is considered to be crucial in order to complete the work as much as possible.

Construction of the remaining around 2,000 km rural road under Banglar Sadak Yojana Scheme will be completed in the current financial year. Despite lockdown, construction of 288 km road was completed in just the first four months of the fiscal and by now it has gone up to around 350 km.

Now a step has been taken to construct the remaining part of the set target at the earliest, according to a state government official.

Total 34,000 km rural road was constructed since inception of the project of constructing rural roads and as a major success more than 12,000 km of it was constructed in the past three years.

At present the state government spends around 50 percent of the total cost of the project. In 2019-20 fiscal itself around 2400 km road was constructed under the scheme.

At the same time, repairing 13,000 km of these roads has also been carried out in the past three-and-half-years. Plying of heavy trucks on these roads has come up as a major menace damaging the same. Trucks weighing maximum 10 to 30 metric tonne are allowed to ply on these roads as it damages the same.