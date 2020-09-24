State Cabinet acknowledges contribution of Rajiva Sinha

Kolkata: The state cabinet on Thursday acknowledged the contribution of Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary in running the administration in most difficult time. Sinha is going to retire on September 30. The cabinet passed a resolution in the matter which will be handed over to him on the day of his retirement.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Sinha had given able leadership to run the administration at a time when the state was going through a crucial period. On one hand there was natural calamity like the super cyclone Amphan and on the other COVID-19 pandemic along with acute financial crunch, Sinha had tackled the problem maintaining his cool and gave leadership to the administration, she said. The cabinet thanked Sinha for his service and hoped that he would remain in public life after retirement.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday set up Birsingha Development Authority to commemorate the bi-centenary of Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had handed over the land to the authority during her visit to the village at the onset of the bi centenary celebration. West Bengal Town and Country Planning Act will be followed to carry out the development of the area.