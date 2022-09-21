State builds infrastructure to provide veterinary treatment at doorsteps

KOLKATA: The state Animal Resources Development (ARD) department has developed infrastructure for providing veterinary treatment at the doorstep by introducing mobile clinics and mobile veterinary units at the block level .



The department is also working on the introduction of such a mobile service in Kolkata.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced telemedicine service for humans. Similarly, she has shown her concern for the treatment of animals too and the state has developed a robust infrastructure for animal treatment too. We have floated two toll-free numbers 1962 and 18003455573 in which the rural villagers can make a phone call and we will arrange medical facilities for his/her pet. The service is available from 9 am to 5.30 pm," state ARD minister Swapan Debnath said.

The control room associated with the call centre will immediately deliver the message of requisite treatment to the BLDO (Block Livestock Development Officer) for immediate intervention. The mobile team consists of a vet, a pathologist, a driver, an assistant and medicines.

The department has also introduced 106 mobile veterinary clinics which can cater to 116 blocks and has also set the ball rolling for starting 226 mobile veterinary clinics to cover the remaining blocks in the state. Presently the total number of blocks in the state is 344.

The minister said that in Kolkata there is a state-of-the-art hospital for treatment and operation theatre facilities for pet animals as well as bigger animals like cows, buffalo etc at the hospital adjacent to Prani Sampad Bhavan in Salt Lake. Treatment facilities are also available at Bengal Veterinary College and Hospital in Belgachia. He added that there are nine more super clinics with operation theatre facilities for large as well as small domestic animals — two in East Burdwan and one each in Birbhum, Darjeeling, Malda, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, Murshidabad and East Midnapore.