State branch of Indian Red Cross Society gets new chairman
Kolkata: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, has appointed Sk. Nurul Haque as Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society, West Bengal State Branch with effect from January 1, 2020 .
Haque is a retired IAS officer of West Bengal Cadre of 1982 batch. He has been Chairman, Public Service Commission, West Bengal and held many distinguished positions in the administration. He has been District Magistrate of West Dinajpur, Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, director, World Bank Assisted Health System Project and additional chief secretary, Animal Resources Development Department. His vast experience in public affairs stands him in good stead for the coming job of Chairman of the West Bengal Branch of Indian Red Cross Society.
