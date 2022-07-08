'State Board at par with CBSE, ICSE; proud of talents produced in Bengal'

kolkata: Stating that the Education standards in Bengal have "improved a lot" and the state board is presently at par with CBSE and ICSE, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, highlighted the major development that had taken place in the education sector since her government assumed power in 2011.



She also urged students who move to foreign countries for higher education to return to Bengal on completion of their course.

"Earlier, there was a disparity between the numbers secured by students of the West Bengal board and those of CBSE and ICSE boards. Many of them (state board students) did not find enough opportunities for higher education. Now the situation has changed. They get 80 to 90 per cent marks, much like those of CBSE and ICSE. The primary Education in Bengal is the best," she said at the Student Credit Card distribution programme—where about 8,000 cards were distributed— in Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Urging the students who go abroad to pursue higher studies to return to their roots in Bengal and work for the welfare of the state after completion of their higher studies, she said: "You (the new generation) go abroad and pursue higher studies, but I appeal to you to return to your roots in Bengal. The soil of Bengal has given you so much which is no match to any other country."

Banerjee reiterated that the students of Bengal are acknowledged across the world for their merit and intellect.

"Harvard or Cambridge where students aspire to do higher studies are dominated by teachers from Bengal. Have you thought of this," Banerjee said.

She maintained that the state has already disbursed 30000 student credit cards and the process of distributing another 14000 has already started. 13000 students' applications have been provisionally cleared.

"We will be processing more applications and disburse loan against Student Credit Card. Rs 1293 crore has already been spent on Students' Credit Card scheme,"she added.

Banerjee maintained that over 18 lakh students of class XII have received tabs under 'Tarun Er Swapno' project. She added that 30 universities have been set up in the last 10 years. 14 new medical colleges have come up. 381 Santhali medium students have been set up. 1.3 crore students have received bicycles under 'Sabooj Sathi' project.

The Chief Minister inaugurated 26 Civil Services District Coaching Study Centre through remote control as an extension of Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (as per hub and spoke model)."30000 students who have completed skill development training from ITIs across the state will be soon getting jobs through the holding of job fairs,"Banerjee added.