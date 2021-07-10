State BJP's tweet causes embarrassment for party

Kolkata: The wrong tweet by the state BJP to congratulate Shantanu Thakur after he was inducted into the Central ministry has brought sheer embarrassment to the unit.



After the reshuffle in which Thakur was inducted, the state BJP congratulated him and said: "he took over as the MoS of Shipping Port and Waterways in presence of Arjun Ram Meghwal, the minister of the department." In fact, the minister in charge is Sarvananda Sonowal. The tweet by the IT cell of the state BJP has brought sheer embarrassment to the party and Dilip Ghosh, the state president, in a bid to cover up, added "to err is human. They knew the minister's name and it was a mistake."

Meghwal is the MoS of Parliamentary Affairs. Also, the photograph which was uploaded on social media was not taken in the department as the photos of Shyamaprasad Mookherjee and Dindayal Upadhyay were put up there. Before taking the oath, Thakur had gone to the BJP office and the snap was taken there."