State BJP prez Dilip Ghosh lauds govt for taking steps to combat Cyclone Yaas

KOLKATA: Dilip Ghosh, the state BJP president and party's MP, praised the state government for its impeccable planning to combat Cyclone Yaas.



The cyclone hit Balasore in Odisha at 9.15 am on Wednesday. There was heavy rain in Digha and other coastal areas in South and North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. The roads in Digha, Shankarpur and Mandarmani got inundated. Water also entered the hotels. Many villages were water-logged.

Praising the work of the state government, Ghosh said: "It is good that the state government has taken lessons from Amphan. The actual damage can be known only after the water recedes. The people in the low-lying areas were evacuated and people were informed about the storm through the public address system," he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with senior state government officials had manned the control room at Nabanna. Other senior officials had manned the control rooms set up in different districts. Ghosh had severely criticised the state government after Amphan and alleged corruption in the distribution of relief materials. Corruption in the distribution of relief materials had become a key point in the election campaign of BJP.

However, people of South and North 24-Parganas, which got badly hit by Amphan, did not listen to BJP and gave overwhelming support to Trinamool.

The latter got 30 out of 31 seats in South 24-Parganas and 28 out of 33 seats in North 24-Parganas.