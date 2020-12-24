State bags SKOCH award for effective Covid management

Kolkata: State health department has received SKOCH award for effective Covid management in the state. The health department has announced it in its twitter handle on Wednesday.



"The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Govt of West Bengal has been bestowed with the prestigious GOLD category of SKOCH award for effective covid management. The untiring 24×7 grievance redressal mechanism of this Department, headed by the Hon'ble Chief Minister, has earned this honour for the Department," tweeted the health department.

Ever since the pandemic broke out here in Bengal, the state government under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee introduced a number of innovative concepts which helped the health department to fight the battle in a more effective way. Following the Chief Minister's instruction, the health department laid great emphasis on the setting up of parallel infrastructure. 'Safe Homes', 'Satellite Centers' and isolation centers have been set up to accommodate suspected or infected Covid patients. Due to the innovative ideas of the Bengal Chief Minister and setting up parallel infrastructure, accommodating the huge number of suspected patients was never a difficult task. It took away the pressure on the Covid hospitals.

The health department has been successfully running dedicated Covid helpline, telemedicine helpline and ambulance service as a result lakhs of people have benefitted.