State asks to ensure barricades are not put in front of houses of Covid patients to avoid social ostracism

Kolkata: The state government has directed all district magistrates to ensure that no barricades are put up in front



of the houses of Covid patients to avoid incidents of harassment and social ostracism.

According to a senior officer of the state government, all district magistrates have been once again briefed about the same in the last week and they have been directed to take all necessary measures in this regard.

"It was already there in the set norms. But, the top brass of the state Health department has reiterated it while discussing the issues related to Covid in a video conference with all district magistrates last week," the officer said.

Sources said that this comes after an incident of locking a Covid patient along with her family members in her flat on September 3. The incident had taken place at

a housing complex in Keshtopur Ghoshpara.

The official said that it is something impractical to put up barricades or any sort of bamboo structure as it helps in no way. Instead it causes unnecessary obstruction for the people of the house. "We are dealing with the situation with humanity. So we cannot behave in a way as if a Covid patient's house has been turned to a correctional home," said an officer posted in a district adding that however, there is no obstruction in setting up security barricades at the entrance of a narrow lane in case it is a containment area.

Moreover, putting up a security barricade in front of a house easily identifies that a Covid patient stays there. It results in an increase in chances of social ostracism.

Sources said that the district authorities have taken the subsequent steps and each and every concerned authorities including the police have been provided with the information in this regard.