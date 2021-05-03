State asks pvt hosps to submit demand for vaccine vials

KOLKATA: The state Health department has directed all the private hospitals to submit their demands of vaccine vials, which they may require for initiating the phase III drive for inoculating people in the age group of 18-45 years.



During a high-level meeting held between the top health officials and the private hospitals on Saturday, the latter said the Serum Institute had already informed them that it would not be able to supply vaccine doses before July. The private hospitals also failed to get any response from Bharat Biotech. Following the meeting, private hospitals have been asked to submit a list of their demands. Government-run hospitals have also been directed the same.

The state government also enquired from the private health establishments whether they want the supply through the state government. State government is ready to play the role of nodal agency so that the private hospitals can continue their vaccination drive.

"Private hospitals have to share their demand of vaccine vials with the government in a specified template. State government is ready to work as a nodal point between hospitals and manufacturers. Government will open up vaccination for people above 18 years of age only after considering all concerns and when doses are supplied. All beneficiaries will have to register through CoWIN, no spot registration will be allowed from now. The government will continue to focus on 45-plus vaccinations, both first and second doses," a senior health official said. Sources said spot registration for vaccination would only be allowed in case of off-site Covid vaccination centers (CVCs) like workplaces, factories and residential complexes. It may also be mentioned here that the launch of vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 45 years has been stalled in Bengal as the Centre failed to supply the required number of vials to the state. The state government couple of days ago wrote to the Centre seeking 3 crore doses of vaccine. The private health establishments have to depend on the government to resume the vaccination drive. Centre brought regulations asking the private hospitals and state government to directly buy from the manufacturers. In a recent advisory, the Health department also urged the CVCs under the jurisdiction of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and also in the districts to conduct inoculation on the basis of the priority.

They have to ensure that those who have taken the second dose can receive the second on time. Vaccination drive will open up to the people in the age group 18-45 years once the government receives the new doses, reads the advisory.