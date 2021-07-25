State asks Edu Council to take feedback from head of institutes

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting with the President of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Mahua Das on Saturday at Nabanna on Saturday and enquired about the reason behind the protest of a section of unsuccessful candidates in various parts of the state.

Apart from unsuccessful candidates, a section of examinees who claimed to have obtained lower marks than what they had expected also joined the protest. The Higher Secondary results were announced on Thursday and 97.69 per cent of around eight lakh candidates passed Class XII this year. Around 20,000 students had failed.

Sources in the state secretariat said that the state government has asked the Council chief to take feedback from the headmasters of the institutions regarding the situation. If required, the Council has been asked to keep its office open on Sunday too to receive feedback from the headmasters and accordingly take steps in this regard.

The Council in a press note stated that it has already asked the school heads to enquire into the complaints of the students. "Keeping the future of the students in mind their complaints would be looked into," read a press note issued this evening. Several unsuccessful HS students gheraoed school heads, ransacked campuses and even protested outside the council office at Salt Lake demanding that they deserved to get pass marks.

The Class XII exams could not be held this year because of the Covid pandemic and the candidates were judged on the basis of an evaluation formula worked out by the Council.