State asks CMoH to provide vaccination data every 3 hrs

Kolkata: The State Health department has asked all the Chief Medical Officers of Health (CMoH) in the districts to provide data to the Swasthya Bhawan regarding the vaccination drive at each center in every three hours as the State government is set to accelerate the inoculation process further.



According to the sources it was learnt that the CMoHs in all the districts have already asked all the vaccination center authorities to provide update about the vaccination process, the details of the receivers of the vaccination and also the information if there was any delay in the vaccination process at a particular center and if so what was the reason behind it. All the vaccination centers would provide data to the district health officials regarding the vaccination process. The district health officials will keep the senior officials at Swasthya Bhawan updated. A nodal officer has been appointed in each center whose job would be monitoring the vaccination process, bridge the gaps if there is any and to communicate to the district health officials in this regard.

Meanwhile, the State Health department has already started vaccination drives at the Center owned institutions. The State government has been constantly trying to increase the number of vaccination centers in the state so that the maximum number of people can be administered the vaccine in the minimum possible time. Around 207 centers were initially started for carrying out vaccination. The number will be increased gradually.

According to health department sources, the vaccination drive has been started at BR Singh Hospital, Kharagpur Railway Hospital, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. All the employees of these institutions would be administered vaccines in the phased manner. The number would be increased gradually.

The State Health department has instructed each center to conduct not more than 100 vaccinations each day. It was stated that if the number of persons increased more than 100 at a center, another center should have to be opened, the guideline says.

To expedite the vaccination process, the Health department is going to include ten more private hospitals so that more number of health workers can be given vaccines. Many top private hospitals in the city have already started vaccinating its staff members already.