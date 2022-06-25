State asks all schools to reopen from June 27, follow Covid norms

Kolkata: All the schools in the state are reopening from Monday, strictly maintaining the Covid protocols. Teachers and non-teaching staffers will have to attend school from Saturday.



The Principal Secretary of the School Education department on Friday issued instructions to all the District Magistrates regarding the reopening of schools. DMs have also been requested to nominate Additional District Magistrate (Education) as the nodal officer for smooth reopening of schools in their respective districts. The Education department laid emphasis on maintaining Covid protocols as the daily surge of infection has gone up suddenly in all the districts, particularly in Kolkata and North 24-Parganas. ADM (Education) in the districts will take all necessary measures to ensure smooth reopening. ADM (Education) will also ensure that Covid protocols are followed.

On Friday, the state reported 657 cases, which means after nearly four-and-half-months, the daily Covid registration has crossed the 650 mark.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said that his department decided to reopen schools after getting permission from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Education department had also sought suggestions from the state Health department in this regard. It was learnt that the Health department has given a 'go ahead' to the Education department to reopen schools. All the DMs have also been urged to take suitable steps so that schools are properly cleaned within June 26.

The Chief Minister decided to extend the summer vacation as very hot and humid conditions were prevailing at that time.

"Hostels may be opened whenever necessary as decided by the concerned head of the institutions, strictly maintaining Covid protocols. COVID-19 general guidelines on reopening of schools in the form of advisory have already been circulated to all concerned and available on the website of the department," reads the letter sent to all DMs.

The summer vacations in schools were announced from May 2 to June 15, but the Education department extended the summer break till June 26 and schools in view of the continuously increasing heat wave conditions in the state. Vacation was extended for all the government and aided schools in the state except for those in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.