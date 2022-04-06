State asks all govt staff to report to work on regular basis

kolkata: As the containment measures and restrictions have ended in West Bengal due to an improvement in the pandemic situation, the state government today asked all employees to report to work on a regular basis.



As on Tuesday, the number of active cases was recorded at 636 with 34 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The number of total infected cases in the state has so far reached 20,17,541 out of which 19,95,804 have been recovered so far. In the past 24 hours, 52 Covid infected persons have recovered.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.92 per cent on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure. Around 485 patients are currently undergoing treatment at home isolation on Monday while 53 patients are in hospitals. No patients are in Safe Homes. The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 12,529 on Tuesday. Till date a total of 24, 815,136 samples have been tested. Around 21,199 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.27 percent which was 0.15 on Monday. This apart around 95,122 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours. First doses have been cumulatively administered on 71,743,985 while around 60,193,304 have received second doses so far.