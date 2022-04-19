State approves setting up of allied sectors of IT & ITES at Silicon Valley tech hub in New Town

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet has approved setting up allied sectors of IT and ITES at the Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town. Till date, only IT and ITES projects were allowed.



"We are receiving an overwhelming response in the Silicon Valley hub in New Town. There have been a number of applications for allotment of land. So we have

decided to allow allied sectors namely semi-conductors and chips in the hub," state IT minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The Silicon Valley project was launched in August 2018 to attract more investment in the IT and ITES sectors and build a world class ecosystem for cutting-edge technologies and innovation.

Initially, 100 acres were allotted for the project and another 100 acres were allotted to meet the increasing demand.

"We are planning to increase land in the Silicon Valley hub to cater to the huge response," he added.

IT majors like Infosys and Wipro have taken land at the hub.

Other major companies which have taken land at the hub include Reliance Jio that has taken 40 acres for setting up two international data centres,

TCS that has taken 20 acres while RP Sanjiv Goenka Group's First Source has taken up 5 acres.

Earlier last year around April, West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) for the first time had introduced online application facility for booking of plots in Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town.