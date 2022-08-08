State approves setting up of 13 pvt industrial parks at over 1055 acres

kolkata: The Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) has received a big boost with the state government, till date, providing the final approval for 13 private industrial parks spanning over 1055.9 acres of land.



The in-principle approval has been accorded to 16 industrial parks spread over 536.83 acres of land in the state. The government land that has been identified for such industrial parks is 1218 acres with 93 land parcels being identified.

"The decision by the state Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September last year to allow setting up of industrial parks on land measuring 5 acres and above reducing the land ceiling drastically from 20 acres has encouraged the private players to set up industrial parks. Availability of patches of land measuring 20 acres and above was a difficult proposition, particularly in Kolkata Metropolitan Area (KMA)," a senior official of Nabanna said.

In case of private industrial parks, Howrah has got final approval for 6 land parcels comprising 808.23 acres of land. Jalpaiguri is second on this list with final approval granted for 2 parks on 138.17 acres of land.

When it comes to in-principal approval for private industrial parks, South 24-Parganas is the leading district with 3 land parcels spanning over 186.9 acres.

In the government sector, West Burdwan has identified 22 land parcels spread over 537.79 acres of land which is the highest.

Cooch Behar is second on the list being able to identify 7 land parcels spanning across 146.44 acres of land.

The districts that are yet to figure in the list of identification of land for private developers are Birbhum, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur, Darjeeling including Siliguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Nadia, West Midnapore and East Burdwan.

The state government under this scheme offers the incentive in three installments and not one time as in the previous scheme where the cashback was provided after the entire land was developed and the process of land sale was initiated.

Now, incentives are offered first when mutation, conversion and boundary wall of the land is done, secondly, when the road, drainage, and electricity infrastructure is completed and the last installment when the selling of land is initiated.

Investors setting up private industrial parks can get 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp duty, get a power substation installed free of cost and a road to be built to connect with the nearest major road.

Previously 60 per cent of the industrial park needed to be dedicated to manufacturing but now poultry, fishery, cold storage, warehouse, logistics will be allowed

A committee comprising representatives from departments like Fire, Land & Land Reforms, West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) with Managing Director of West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation as chairman has been constituted for faster clearances.

The clearance regarding Consent to Establish of WBPCB has been integrated in the MSME department to fast-track the process.