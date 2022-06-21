State approves internship for grad students in govt departments

KOLKATA: The state Cabinet on Monday approved internships in state government departments for graduates.



The state will allow continuation of internship for more than two years for interested candidates who are eager to gain knowledge regarding various schemes and its execution by the state government.

The state Cabinet has also approved the Chief Minister's appointment as chancellor of Aliah University by removing the Governor. A Bill in this regard is likely to be tabled in this ongoing monsoon session of the Assembly.The interns after completion of two years during which they will be offered a stipend will be given a certificate. "The tenure of the internship may continue further depending upon their zeal and performance and later during recruitment in the concerned department in case of vacancies, the intern may also get priority," a senior Cabinet minister said on conditions of anonymity. The state Higher Education department has been entrusted with the responsibility to come out with a clear cut guideline on this scheme and later monitor the recruitment process. The criteria for recruitment may be 60 per cent marks in graduation.The students will get the opportunity to work in close proximity as far as possible in their respective residential areas.