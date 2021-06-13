State appoints nodal officers for 10 districts to curb spike in cases

Kolkata: Single-day Covid infection in Bengal dropped at 4,286 from what remained at 4,883 on Friday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal reached 14,57,273 on Saturday out of which 14,24,213 patients have already been released from hospitals after being cured.



Meanwhile, in another development state government has appointed nodal officers in 10 districts who will supervise various activities to control the spread of Covid. Among others, North 24-Parganas has got Onkar Singh Meena as nodal officer while Khalil Ahmed has been appointed for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation areas. S Suresh Kumar has been appointed nodal officer for Nadia, Pritha Sarkar South 24-Parganas, Hirdyesh Mohan for Hooghly, SK Thade for Howrah.

Number of fatalities also dropped to 81 on Saturday from 89 on Friday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 16,812. The number of active cases remained at 16,248 on Saturday. Around 3,149 people have been discharged from various hospitals in the past 24 hours. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.73 per cent on Saturday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 6.88. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped at 17.71 on Saturday from 18.35 on Friday. Bengal has so far conducted 1,32,35,743 Covid sample tests so far with around 62,276 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

Kolkata has registered 14 deaths on Saturday while North 24-Parganas each has seen 19 Covid deaths. South 24-Parganas has reported 6 deaths in the past 24 hours, Howrah 5, Hooghly 7, East Midnapore 3, West Midnapore 2, Jhargram 1, Bankura 2, Birbhum 2, Nadia 4, Murshidabad 2, South Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 8, Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 401 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 693.

The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,741 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,256 people so far.