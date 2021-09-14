State announces recruitment of over 7K primary teachers

Kolkata: The state government on Monday announced recruitment of more than 7,000 primary teachers.



In a bid to create more employment opportunities, the Bengal government has created 3,179 new posts for primary teachers in North 24-Parganas and Malda. At the same time the move to fill up 3,925 posts of primary teachers in the same region has also been taken.

The Cabinet on Monday has given the nod for both the creation and filling up of the posts. This comes when the Bengal government has already announced that 1.5 crore jobs would be created in the next five years. This is one of the major steps taken by the Mamata Banerjee government in creating opportunities for government jobs.

This is the first time after coming to power for the third consecutive term when the state government has announced such a huge number of recruitment in primary schools.

Earlier, the state government had announced recruitment of at least 2,500 personnel in Kolkata Police in May and around 666 personnel for Bongaon Police district in North 24-Parganas in June.