State and GTA jointly set up Covid-19 hospital in record 22 days

Darjeeling: The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) backed by the State Government has setup a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cum Covid-19 hospital in record 21 days. The hospital located at Lamahatta, Triveni in the Darjeeling subdivision was inaugurated on Monday.



Incidentally an abandoned tourist lodge located on the confluences of River Teesta and Rangeet has been converted into this hospital. It is around 16 km from Kalimpong and 50 km from Siliguri.

"In the first week of April there was a meeting convened by the State Government on the Covid-19 pandemic. In this meeting the State Government had shown interest in opening up a Covid-19 treatment facility, the GTA Chairman had then offered the Triveni Guest House for this. After inspection they gave the nod," stated Surendra Gupta, Principal Secretary, GTA. The 150 bed hospital is a Level 2 Covid-19 hospital that has the necessary infrastructure to be upgraded to Level III or IV," stated Gupta.

The manpower including doctors and nurses will be provided by Kalimpong and Darjeeling district hospitals. "This is an asset, let us preserve it," said Gupta. At present the hospital will function with 100 beds. It will provide treatment for all suspected cases of Covid-19 including Influenza Like Illness (ILI,) and SARI. The hospital has facilities for swab collection, X -Ray and Ultrasonography. In future a TrueNat machine and dialysis facilities will be available. Equipments include 2 non invasive ventilators; 1 ICU ventilator; 2 Bipap; 2 pulse oxymeter with 1 adult probe; 3 syringe pumps; 1 portable X Ray and 1 USG. Residences for nurses and doctors have been provided in this facility.

Dr. Ankan Simlandi, Medical Superintendent of Kalimpong District Hospital will be in charge and will be assisted by one Assistant Superintendent. There will be 8 Nursing staff.

Medical Officers, nursing officers and paramedics will work for 7 days followed by 7 days quarantine.

Man power will be provided by Darjeeling and Kalimpong on rotation basis. A lab attendant and a molecular biologist will be recruited by Swastha Bhawan at the earliest.

"With proper coordination and team work between GTA and State Government everything is possible. We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She had called me and told me earlier that we should get ready 3 Covid-19 hospitals in the GTA area. This hospital is an asset. Let us all preserve it together. Stress will be given on hygiene and nutrition of patients," stated Anit Thapa, Chairman, GTA.