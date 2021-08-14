State allows shops, bars, eateries to remain open till 10.30 pm

Kolkata: With the time period for restrictions on outdoor activities at night getting reduced by two hours, the Bengal government has allowed all shops, restaurants and bars to remain open till 10.30 pm from August 16.



On Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that night curbs would remain imposed from 11 pm to 5 am from August 16 instead of 9 pm to 5 am every day though Covid-induced restrictions have been extended till August 30.

The state government on Friday issued an order in this regard detailing that "all shops and establishments, including restaurants and bars allowed to remain open up to 8 pm so far can now remain open up to usual working hours but not beyond 10.30 pm."

The decision would help in further rejuvenating the economy as business establishments and the hospitality sector can operate up to 10.30 pm following the Covid protocols.

"The restriction on outdoor activities starts from 11 pm and the eateries can remain open till 10.30 pm. The timings have been fixed accordingly so that one can easily return home within half-an-hour," said a senior state government officer.

All outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between 11 pm and 5 pm except for health services, law and order, essential commodities, including agricultural produce and other emergency services.

There are around 32,000 restaurants and bars in Kolkata and its surrounding areas while the total number in the state is 50,000. Nearly one lakh people are involved in the hospitality sector in and around the city.

"We welcome the step taken by the state government and for listening to our plea. It brings relief for the industry and it will also help in rejuvenating business," said Tajinder Singh Walia, past president and a senior member of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India.

The state government has also given relaxations to allow outdoor government programmes with the maintenance of physical distancing and health and hygiene protocols. At the same time, the opening of theatre halls, sadans, manchas, auditoriums, open-air theatres for cultural activities, stadiums and swimming pools with not more than 50 percent seating capacity has also been approved.