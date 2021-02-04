State allows reopening of stadiums, sporting complexes

Kolkata: With gradual improvement in the Covid situation, the Bengal government on Wednesday allowed the reopening of stadiums and sporting complexes outside containment zones with full sitting capacity. Resumption of full activities at swimming pools has also been allowed.



But, the basic rules of physical distancing have to be maintained at every place. "The state government has decided to allow reopening of stadiums and sport complexes outside containment zones with full seating capacity for outdoor sports events following general rules of social distancing, thorough sanitation of premises before, during and after any event and use of masks and sanitisers by all individuals and the athletes while they are not competing," the state government's notification read. It has been further stated that the government "has also decided to allow resumption of full activities at the swimming pools" following similar Covid protocols. The swimming pool authorities have to ensure regular filtration and chlorination of the pool as per the set rules.

The Youth Services and Sports department has already started taking necessary measures to ensure that all its stadiums and sports complexes reopen from Thursday. The sports fraternity in the state has expressed their happiness over the decision of the state government.