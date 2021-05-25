State allows hiring of 2,500 personnel in Kolkata Police

KOLKATA: Amid Covid pandemic, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a major announcement of her government's initiative of recruiting at least 2,500 personnel in Kolkata Police.



Banerjee made the announcement after the Cabinet gave its nod in this regard in a meeting held at the state Secretariat on Monday afternoon. "The state government has allowed recruitment of 2500 personnel in the Kolkata Police," Banerjee said.

She further stated that the concerned recruitment board of the police would carry out the entire process of recruitment. Sources said all steps would be taken so that the recruitment process could be started at the earliest.

In the past nine years, the state government has increased the manpower in the police force to 3 lakh as about 1.76 lakh personnel were recruited during the period.

The Chief Minister has also taken a move to recruit 26,400 police personnel in the next three years. It includes 24,000 constables and 2,400 Sub-Inspectors.

Last November, the Chief Minister had announced recruitment of 3,000 police personnel to set up three additional battalions of West Bengal Police.

"The initiative will ensure better policing in the city. The step at the same time created huge employment opportunities in the state at this trying time of Covid," said a senior police station.