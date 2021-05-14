State allows healthcare workers to board staff special trains

KOLKATA: The proposal of the state government to allow healthcare workers to board staff special trains for commuting has been granted with immediate effect.



On Thursday, the decision was confirmed that the healthcare workers who are authorised by the nodal officer, can commute on staff special trains. Also, the healthcare workers must carry their identity cards and buy season tickets. Vigilance from the Railway authority will be there to stop unauthorised people from entering the platforms.

According to Eastern Railway, the state Health department has been asked to appoint a nodal officer who would be authorizing the persons who would be travelling the staff special trains. In the authorization letter, the commuter's name, address, name of the institution and journey details must be mentioned as it would help him or her while buying the season tickets. To know the schedule of the trains, the healthcare workers can obtain the information from the station counters. Sources informed that to stop any unauthorised entry to the platforms RPF personnel will be deployed. After the suburban train services were suspended by the state government, several healthcare workers faced difficulties in commuting. Keeping their problems in mind, the state government had appealed to the Railways authority to allow the healthcare workers to board the staff special trains.