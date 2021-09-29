State allows colleges, univs to keep admission portals open till Oct 8

kolkata: The state Higher Education department on Tuesday allowed the colleges and unitary universities in the state in the undergraduate level to reopen the admission portal till October 8 to fill up the vacant seats in their respective institutions.



A notification undersigned by principal secretary Manish Jain stated that the extension comes in the wake of a number of seats still lying vacant in a good number of colleges.

The earlier notification had allowed the opening of portal till September 30.

The Millennium Post had reported on Monday regarding vacant seats in a number of colleges in the city.

About 750 of the 2700 odd seats in Ashutosh College at Hazra in south Kolkata have remained vacant. In Surendranath College in Central Kolkata nearly 50 per cent of its 2400 odd seats have remained unoccupied.

In Seth Anandam Jaipuria College in north Kolkata, 550 of the 2200 seats have remained vacant .

"We will work out a strategy in two days and take steps to open the portal so that the subjects in which there are vacancies can be filled up," Indranil Kar, principal of Surendranath College said.

A senior official in the Higher Education department said some college principals had sought extension of the admission portal with a good number of seats remaining vacant. "Approximately 30 per cent of our seats both in Engineering and Arts faculty have remained vacant. So, the extension of the admission portal will contribute towards filling up of these seats, which are still lying vacant," Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University said on Tuesday.