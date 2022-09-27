State allots Rs 1.65 cr for procuring dual HIV test kits

kolkata: As a part of the HIV and syphilis screening programme among pregnant women during pregnancy, the state health department allotted a fund of around Rs 1.65 crore for procuring dual HIV and syphilis test kits in various districts in the next six months.



In an order issued by the health department on Monday, it has been stated that the kits should be procured on a priority basis and the districts will have to place online orders in the department's SMIS portal.

As part of the promotion of universal HIV and syphilis screening, various health centres, sub-centres, and primary health centres will carry out the screening.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 1,65,29,640 for procuring HIV and Syphilis Rapid Diagnostic Dual Test Kits.

According to the health department's data, an estimated annual pregnancy in Bengal remained at around 16,32,170 in the year 2021-22.

Out of this, Murshidabad has seen the highest number of pregnancies of around 1,78,664 for the same period

followed by 1,62,919 pregnancies reported by South 24-Parganas and Diamond Harbour health district combined.

Malda registered around 1,13,667 pregnancies in 2021-22.

The aim of the WHO, to which India is a signatory, was to ensure that 90 per cent of the people living with HIV (PLHIV) know their status. Around 90 per cent of them are on life-saving antiretroviral therapy (ART) and 90 per cent of those on AET are virally suppressed before the end of 2020.

By 2030, it aims to make accessible ART to

every PLHIV which reduces the viral load in their blood to undetectable levels. It will result in a negligible risk of transmission.

North 24-Parganas had an estimated annual pregnancy of 94,329 in 2021-22 while Basirhat Health District registered around 43,703 pregnancies.

The health department's order said that Murshidabad will be given the highest amount of funds of over Rs 18 lakh whereas Malda will get over Rs 11 lakh for the procurement of Dual test kits.

South 24-Parganas will get a fund of Rs 10 lakh while Diamond Harbour health district will be given a fund of Rs 6.44 lakh.

Boxes will be given to the districts containing the dual kits. Each box will contain around 50 test kits.