State allots Rs 10 crore to strengthen critical care infrastructure in govt hosps

Kolkata: The Bengal government has allotted a fund of around Rs 10 crore for procuring various equipment for critical care units in government hospitals. The step has been taken to further boost up critical care infrastructure to combat the situation in case there is a third wave of Covid.



An order was recently issued by the Health department in this regard. A series of equipment will be procured which include Bubble CPAP, BiPAP, Humidifier etc. Steps have also been taken to augment adult CCU beds, PICU beds at Covid wards of government hospitals. In its bid to fight the possible third wave, the state Health department has also instructed around 79 government hospitals across Bengal to set up 'hybrid CCU' specially designed critical care units.

The state Health department has already adopted three-layered mechanisms under which all the medical college hospitals and various teaching institutions have been asked to ensure quality control initiatives so that the infection can be checked. There must be an infection control team in each medical college and hospital. The primary objective of this would be to keep various wards free from infections, especially the labour rooms. It is apprehended that women and infants may be more vulnerable to the Covid third wave.

In another initiative, all the district health officials have already been instructed to arrange adequate infrastructure for children in the district and sub-divisional hospitals. More than 2,348 critical care beds have been put in place to combat unforeseen situation. As many as 1550 CCU beds, 528 PICU beds and 270 NICU beds have been augmented. A total of 2,476 SNCU beds would be made functional in the state. Infrastructure augmentation works have also been initiated.

Many medical colleges in the city have also increased paediatric beds. SSKM has arranged 129 paediatric beds, 84 SNCU beds, 16 NICU and 16 PICU beds.

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, on the other hand, increased 120 paediatric beds, 110 SNCU, 22 NICU and 25 PICU beds.

NRS Medical College has received 120 paediatric beds, 69 SNCU, 10 NICU and 12 PICU whereas Dr BC Roy PGIPS has managed to have 250 paediatric beds, 154 SNCU, 20 NICU and 24 PICU beds. RG Kar Medical College has received a total of 120 paediatric beds, 80 SNCU beds, 25 NICU and 12 PICU beds.