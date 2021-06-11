State allots land to 6 firms at Bantala Leather Complex

Kolkata: Amidst Covid pandemic, the state government has attracted investment in the leather industry sector and allotted land to six companies to set up their units at Bantala Leather Complex.



This comes as an outcome of the interactive session of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with around 100 entrepreneurs from different sectors at Nabanna Sabhaghar on January 6.

Bantala Leather Complex, in the outskirts of the city, is Asia's biggest leather hub and it shares a major part of the country's total export of leather goods.

The cabinet on Thursday gave its nod in terms of allowing setting up of units of the six companies at Bantala Leather Complex.

According to the sources, the companies had approached the state government for plots at the leather complex to set up their units.

In January, the cabinet had given its nod allowing setting up of 28 units at Bantala Leather complex that led to further investment and employment

generation.

This comes when the Mamata Banerjee government has taken a series of steps to attract investment in the state to create job opportunities. Bengal has witnessed a growth in the leather industry in the past few years with major companies setting up their units in Bengal that is the gateway to the north east states and export of leather goods is also found to be convenient from the state.