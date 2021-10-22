State allots 80 acres within 17 days to set up paint unit

Kolkata: With the Mamata Banerjee government extending all support by allotting 80 acres of land within 17 days of applying for the same, the Aditya Birla Group is setting up a paint manufacturing unit at Vidyasagar Park in Kharagpur at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore that would create 2100 employment opportunity.



This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to make Bengal number one in industries and commerce. The Aditya Birla Group, a global conglomerate, had written to the chief minister on October 4 showing interest to set up a paint manufacturing unit in Bengal. The group, in the Fortune 500 companies, is venturing into paint business.

Following directions of the chief minister all steps were taken in the past two weeks, even amidst Durga Puja, to ensure that they get the plot to set up the unit at the earliest. Top brass of the group led by Group Executive President Sunil Bajaj and Chief Operating Officer (COO) New Projects Ajith Kumar K held a meeting with Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Thursday afternoon—which is within 17 days of their application in this regard. The request was for allotment of land for decorative paint unit with backward integration on 80 acres of land in Vidyasagar Park. The group would also set up their ancillary units.

According to a Press communiqué issued by the state government, the project involves an investment of whopping Rs 1000 crore. There would be direct employment of more than 600 people at the paint unit and setting up of the unit would ensure indirect employment of over 1500 people. The unit would be commissioned in 18 to 24 months.

The Group expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and her government for the proactive support and fast execution of the project.