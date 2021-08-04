State aims to set up SWM plants in 1K Gram Panchayats

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development department is aiming to set up solid waste management units in at least 1,000 gram panchayats across Bengal.



The move comes as a measure to tackle the menace of solid waste in the rural parts of the state apart from that in the urban and semi urban areas.

Out of the 3,341 gram panchayats in the state, the state Panchayats and Rural Development department has identified around 1,000 gram panchayats that are situated adjacent to urban and semi-urban areas. As a result the gram panchayats have been identified, as per the set criterions, where solid waste management systems would be developed.

Apart from taking steps for further expansion of the existing ones, a step has been taken up to ensure setting up of more such solid waste management systems in more gram panchayats in East Burdwan and Howrah.

According to a state government officer the major share of the inorganic waste in rural parts of the state is found in the gram panchayats adjacent to urban and semi urban areas. So setting up of plants in these gram panchayats is considered to be more essential. The solid waste management plant at Bohar I in East Burdwan was set up as a pilot project in 2016. The Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayats and Rural Development department recently held a virtual tour of the plant at Bohar I and direction has been given for its further expansion to cover more area.

"Now seven gram sangsad out of total 10 in Bohar Gram panchayat has been brought under the programme. Solid waste gets collected from houses in seven gram sansads. With the expansion, the remaining three will also be brought under the same," said an officer of East Burdwan.

At the same time solid waste management plant is getting installed in 12 more gram panchayats including Satgachia II GP in Memari II block,

Agradip GP in Kotwali I block and Sultanpur GP in Kalna I block. There will be an initial investment of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to set up each of the plants.

Similarly solid waste management plants are coming up in the rural parts of Howrah. Besides one at Kalyanpur GP in Bagnan I block, assessment has already been carried out for setting up of solid waste management plants in other gram panchayats as well. Recently, Rs 74 lakh has been sanctioned for expansion of the plant at Kalyanpur, said a senior officer of Howrah Zilla Parishad.